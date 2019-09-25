Meet WWII’s code-cracking sleuths

Netflix’s ‘Bletchley Circle: San Francisco’ follows women who use their skills to find murderers, despite the dissuasion of male cops and disapproving husbands

A spin-off of the British mini-series The Bletchley Circle, this version takes two characters from the original to San Francisco, where they set about solving murders that have the police baffled. The original featured four women—who worked as code-breakers during World War II, and whose crucial roles were not acknowledged as they slid back into domestic roles dictated by patriarchy—teaming up to solve crimes.

In Bletchley Circle: San Francisco, two of them meet a counterpart in the US who they had worked with during the war. Together, they tackle a string of murders, cracking the codes and patterns the killer leaves behind.

Bletchley Circle, both the original and the spin-off, is a bit of an anachronism in the era of slick production, dialogue and action. It’s slow (characters gather round a table and talk rather than dash about inspecting crime scenes), and old school. But its charm lies in exactly that—and its band of sharp women who refuse to listen to men who tell them to stay home.

