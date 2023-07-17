Meghan Markle may get a lead role in sequel to 1992 classic The Bodyguard

Meghan Markle may get a lead role in sequel to 1992 classic The Bodyguard1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 06:01 PM IST
- Actor Kevin Costner, who starred alongside Whitney Houston in the 1992 movie, is believed to have pitched the idea of the sequel
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex may get a lead role in a sequel to the 1992 classic The Bodyguard, media reports said.
According to New Idea magazine: "The only thing Kevin loves more than an underdog like Meghan is a box office hit."
Once, Princess Diana, Prince Harry's mother, was talked about in connection with the film. Kevin Costner, who starred alongside Whitney Houston in the 1992 movie, is believed to have pitched the idea of the sequel.
In 2012, Costner had said, "The studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2" with Diana as the new love interest."
He also spoke with Diana on the phone, saying: "I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question: ‘Are we going to have, like a kissing scene?' She said it in a very respectful way."
"I said: 'Yeah,'" Costner said in an interview with People magazine. "'There’' going to be a little bit of [kissing], but we can make that okay too.'"
However, Diana replied: "Look, my life is maybe going to become my own at some point. Go ahead and do this script, and when it's ready I'll be in a really good spot."
Markle and her husband Prince Harry have constantly been under the spotlight since their rift with the British Royal Family, and their recent public outbursts have made them slightly unpopular in the United States and the United Kingdom.