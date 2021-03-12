Melting Pot releases podcast collection on leading Indian entrepreneurs

NEW DELHI : Singapore-based podcasting firm has released a new collection of its lifestyle podcasting collection under the A.I.M Series. Short for Ambition, Inspiration and Motivations, the special series features conversations with 10 leading Indian entrepreneurs. The episodes that began on February 26 will run for an entire month.

The series will feature individuals who started their ventures at a very young age and are an inspiration to people across the world today. Among these are leading entrepreneurs such as founders of Rage Coffee (Bharat Sethi), co-working space Innova8, (Ritesh Malik) and health services firm HealthSetGo (Priya Prakash), among others. The leaders come from a range of industries such as food, healthcare, technology, marketing, hospitality and others.

The A.I.M Series will provide insights on how India’s enterprise sector is going places with individuals who have faced multiple challenges and overcome them with smart thinking and efficient planning.

The A.I.M Series, by Melting Pot, as it is titled, will be available on audio streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Tunein, IHeart Radio and stitcher and social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.

“Speaking to guests with extraordinary passion for their work from so many different fields has not only made me understand the importance of bringing these stories out to the world but has helped me recognize the potential these guests hold to change lives across the globe." Payal Nayar, founder and host of the Melting Pot Podcast said.

Melting Pot Collection is a podcast series, presenting stories of culturally diverse and passionate individuals that envisions itself as a platform for motivational storytelling that inspires listeners from all walks of life.

