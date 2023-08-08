Merry Christmas, a film starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Sriram Raghavan, will release in cinemas on 15 December. It has been shot in Hindi and Tamil with different supporting actors. Raghavan is best known for thrillers like Andhadhun and Badlapur.

Kaif, who started her career with the Telugu film Malliswari (2004), earned commercial success in Bollywood with romantic comedies Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya (2005) and Namastey London (2007). Her highest-grossing films include action thrillers Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Dhoom 3 (2013), and Bang Bang! (2014). She was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s action film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar and horror comedy Phone Bhoot. She is known to be filming the next instalment of the Tiger franchise along with Salman Khan.

Referred to by fans and media as “Makkal Selvan", meaning ‘people’s treasure,’ Sethupathi has starred in more than 50 films to date. Having joined the Chennai-based theatre group Koothu-P-Pattarai as an accountant where he observed actors from close quarters, Sethupathi started his journey as a background actor, particularly playing the role of the lead character’s friend in a few films, and appearing in television series, such as Nalaya Iyakunar for Kalaignar TV. He got his first lead role in Seenu Ramasamy’s Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2010), later finding popularity with the thriller Pizza (2012), and comedy entertainer Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012).

Along with Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and romantic drama 96 directed by C. Prem Kumar, Sethupathi is best remembered for Balaji Tharaneetharan directorial Seethakaathi, Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe, and for his negative roles such as in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta alongside Rajinikanth. During the second half of 2019, he made his Malayalam and Telugu debuts with Maarconi Mathaai and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, respectively.