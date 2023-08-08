Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ to release on 15 December1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Merry Christmas, a film starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Sriram Raghavan, will release in cinemas on 15 December. It has been shot in Hindi and Tamil with different supporting actors. Raghavan is best known for thrillers like Andhadhun and Badlapur.