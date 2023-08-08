Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Industry / Media/  Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ to release on 15 December

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ to release on 15 December

1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:55 AM IST Lata Jha

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film has been shot in Hindi and Tamil with different supporting actors. Raghavan is best known for thrillers like Andhadhun and Badlapur.

The film has been shot in Hindi and Tamil with different supporting actors (Photo: Twitter)

Merry Christmas, a film starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Sriram Raghavan, will release in cinemas on 15 December. It has been shot in Hindi and Tamil with different supporting actors. Raghavan is best known for thrillers like Andhadhun and Badlapur.

Merry Christmas, a film starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Sriram Raghavan, will release in cinemas on 15 December. It has been shot in Hindi and Tamil with different supporting actors. Raghavan is best known for thrillers like Andhadhun and Badlapur.

Kaif, who started her career with the Telugu film Malliswari (2004), earned commercial success in Bollywood with romantic comedies Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya (2005) and Namastey London (2007). Her highest-grossing films include action thrillers Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Dhoom 3 (2013), and Bang Bang! (2014). She was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s action film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar and horror comedy Phone Bhoot. She is known to be filming the next instalment of the Tiger franchise along with Salman Khan.

Kaif, who started her career with the Telugu film Malliswari (2004), earned commercial success in Bollywood with romantic comedies Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya (2005) and Namastey London (2007). Her highest-grossing films include action thrillers Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Dhoom 3 (2013), and Bang Bang! (2014). She was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s action film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar and horror comedy Phone Bhoot. She is known to be filming the next instalment of the Tiger franchise along with Salman Khan.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Referred to by fans and media as “Makkal Selvan", meaning ‘people’s treasure,’ Sethupathi has starred in more than 50 films to date. Having joined the Chennai-based theatre group Koothu-P-Pattarai as an accountant where he observed actors from close quarters, Sethupathi started his journey as a background actor, particularly playing the role of the lead character’s friend in a few films, and appearing in television series, such as Nalaya Iyakunar for Kalaignar TV. He got his first lead role in Seenu Ramasamy’s Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2010), later finding popularity with the thriller Pizza (2012), and comedy entertainer Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012).

Along with Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and romantic drama 96 directed by C. Prem Kumar, Sethupathi is best remembered for Balaji Tharaneetharan directorial Seethakaathi, Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe, and for his negative roles such as in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta alongside Rajinikanth. During the second half of 2019, he made his Malayalam and Telugu debuts with Maarconi Mathaai and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, respectively.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 10:55 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.