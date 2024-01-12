Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer latest movie Merry Christmas was released on 12 January in theatres. Directed by Andhadhun maker Sriram Raghavan, the movie immerses the viewer in a world of deception, death, and darkness.

Though the movie was not seen from the perspective of being a major competitor in the Pongal race, yet it has left a positive impact on the audiences.

Be it the storyline, screenplay, direction, background score, or acting, audiences are in awe.

Olivia Gregor Samsa took to X and wrote, “I think it's not about how unpredictable, how entertaining the movie is, I think it's about whether it could take you back in time or not. And if that's what it is, Merry Christmas is successful and if the other movies are not working for you, you can always time travel (sic)"