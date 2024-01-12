Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer latest movie Merry Christmas was released on 12 January in theatres. Directed by Andhadhun maker Sriram Raghavan, the movie immerses the viewer in a world of deception, death, and darkness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though the movie was not seen from the perspective of being a major competitor in the Pongal race, yet it has left a positive impact on the audiences.

Be it the storyline, screenplay, direction, background score, or acting, audiences are in awe.

Olivia Gregor Samsa took to X and wrote, “I think it's not about how unpredictable, how entertaining the movie is, I think it's about whether it could take you back in time or not. And if that's what it is, Merry Christmas is successful and if the other movies are not working for you, you can always time travel (sic)"

While Sekhar commented, "After five years, the same amusement, experience, and inspiration again came from your film, little master! now and every time, the best cinematic thrill! 'Merry Christmas'"

Sunil Sharma commented, “#MerryChristmas is a fantastic thriller with love and murder. Nail biting suspense, fresh story and dark humour and above all Climax is mind blowing #katrinakaif is outstanding as Maria and she wins your heart. #VijaySethupathi delivers one of his best. #ShriRamRaghvan is master of murder mysteries movie and this one is his best. Great start of bollywood in 2024."

Another netizen wrote, "#MerryChristmas - Yet again taking his inspiration from a French novel/film, Raghavan offers an underwhelming movie with a stretched, not so happening 1st half & a better second having a diff Indianised end than d original."

A netizen while applauding Vijay Sethupati, write, “This guy is a living proof..law of attraction work..this actor is a superb manifestor.. ndddddd."

Based on Frédéric Dard’s Le Monte-charge, the film doesn't boast of a complex screenplay, instead it's quite smooth and easygoing.

Apart from Vijay Sethupati and Katrina Kaif, the movie also has a starcast inlcuding Sanjay Kapoor, Tinnu Anand, Vinay Pathak, Ashwini Kalsekar and Pratima Kazmi.

