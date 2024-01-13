Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer latest movie ‘Merry Christmas’ was released on 12 January in theatres. Directed by Andhadhun maker Sriram Raghavan, the movie immerses the viewer in a world of deception, death, and darkness.

The film recorded underwhelming numbers on day one of its release. As per Sacnilk reports, the Katrina Kaif starrer earned ₹2.55 crore net in India on its first day for all languages.

The movie on its first day witnessed an occupancy of 11.56 percent in the Hindi language with morning shows saw 6.81 percent occupancy, afternoon shows at 8.98 percent, evening shows at 12.14 percent, and night shows at 18.31 percent occupancy, according to Sacnilk.com.

For the ‘Merry Christmas’ movie, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy, that is, 58.67 percent in the theatres, followed by Hyderabad at 45.67 percent, Bengaluru at 35.25 percent, Pune at 14.25 percent, Mumbai at 12.75 percent, and Delhi at 8.50 percent.

Though the movie was not seen from the perspective of being a major competitor in the Pongal race, yet it has left a positive impact on the audiences. Be it the storyline, screenplay, direction, background score, or acting, audiences are in awe.

'Merry Christmas', helmed by Sriram Raghavan, stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

The film also introduces Pari, a child actor. Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, the film was produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray, and Kewal Garg. "Merry Christmas" also has cameos by Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte.

The makers on Wednesday night hosted a grand premiere of their film in Mumbai. Several big B-town celebs marked their presence at the star-studded premiere. Vicky Kaushal was also present to support his wife, Katrina.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!