Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 1: Katrina Kaif starrer records dull numbers on release day, mints ₹2.55 cr
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer 'Merry Christmas' released on 12 January. It earned ₹2.55 crore net in India on its first day.
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer latest movie ‘Merry Christmas’ was released on 12 January in theatres. Directed by Andhadhun maker Sriram Raghavan, the movie immerses the viewer in a world of deception, death, and darkness.
