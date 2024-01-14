Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2: Merry Christmas , directed by legendary filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, was released on January 12. This happens to be his Tamil debut as the movie was made simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil.

The movie collected ₹2.55 crore on its release day. It minted ₹2.3 crore from the Bollywood version and ₹22 lakh from the Tamil version. On the first Saturday, it collected ₹3.50 crore, as per early estimates. The total domestic collection stands at ₹6.05 crore after the second day.

The movie stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak also play key roles in the Hindi version. The Tamil version of the movie has a slightly-different cast even though the main leads remain the same. Radhika Sarathkumar and Shanmugarajan play major roles in the Tamil version.

Sriram Raghavan’s last theatrical release, Andhadhun, featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in lead roles. While the movie fetched great numbers in India, it was a massive hit in the overseas market.

The crime thriller, made with ₹17 crore, minted ₹96 crore gross in India and ₹344.54 crore in the overseas market. The total collection of the movie stood at ₹439.64 crore.

Sriram Raghavan, known for his thrillers, also directed Ek Hasina Thi (2004), Johnny Gaddaar (2007), Agent Vinod (2012) and Badlapur (2015).

Merry Christmas sold to Netflix

Much before its release, the streaming rights of the movie for both Hindia and Tamil were sold to Netflix for ₹60 crore, Bollywood Hungama reported in July 2023. Citing a trade source, the publication reported that it was a “decent amount" because the movie was not a “direct-to-OTT" release.

The publication further reported that the satellite rights of the movie were also expected to fetch more than ₹60 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

