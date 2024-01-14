Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s movie mints ₹3.50 crore on first Saturday
Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2: The movie, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, is directed by legendary filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.
Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2: Merry Christmas, directed by legendary filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, was released on January 12. This happens to be his Tamil debut as the movie was made simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil.
