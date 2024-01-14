 Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s movie mints ₹3.50 crore on first Saturday | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 15:57:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.30 0.30%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,612.20 7.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 633.75 2.17%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,881.70 3.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.25 0.05%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s movie mints 3.50 crore on first Saturday
Back Back

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s movie mints ₹3.50 crore on first Saturday

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2: The movie, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, is directed by legendary filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2: The Sriram Raghavan movie stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi (Screengrab from YouTube/Tips Films)Premium
Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2: The Sriram Raghavan movie stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi (Screengrab from YouTube/Tips Films)

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2: Merry Christmas, directed by legendary filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, was released on January 12. This happens to be his Tamil debut as the movie was made simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil.

The movie collected 2.55 crore on its release day. It minted 2.3 crore from the Bollywood version and 22 lakh from the Tamil version. On the first Saturday, it collected 3.50 crore, as per early estimates. The total domestic collection stands at 6.05 crore after the second day.

Also Read: Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif-starrer teaches us 2 simple but important money lessons

The movie stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak also play key roles in the Hindi version. The Tamil version of the movie has a slightly-different cast even though the main leads remain the same. Radhika Sarathkumar and Shanmugarajan play major roles in the Tamil version.

Sriram Raghavan’s last theatrical release, Andhadhun, featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in lead roles. While the movie fetched great numbers in India, it was a massive hit in the overseas market. 

Also Read: HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 2: Prasanth Varma’s movie sees 55.65% jump on first Saturday

The crime thriller, made with 17 crore, minted 96 crore gross in India and 344.54 crore in the overseas market. The total collection of the movie stood at 439.64 crore.

Sriram Raghavan, known for his thrillers, also directed Ek Hasina Thi (2004), Johnny Gaddaar (2007), Agent Vinod (2012) and Badlapur (2015).

Merry Christmas sold to Netflix

Much before its release, the streaming rights of the movie for both Hindia and Tamil were sold to Netflix for 60 crore, Bollywood Hungama reported in July 2023. Citing a trade source, the publication reported that it was a “decent amount" because the movie was not a “direct-to-OTT" release.

Also Read: Animal Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranbir Kapoor's film roars past 900 crore mark

The publication further reported that the satellite rights of the movie were also expected to fetch more than 60 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App