Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 5 : Merry Christmas marks Sriram Raghavan's Tamil debut as the film was made simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil. Raghavan's directorial movie collected ₹2.55 crore net on its release day. It minted ₹2.3 crore from the Bollywood version and ₹22 lakh from the Tamil version.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer was released in theatres on January 12. This movie also casts Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak in key roles in the Hindi version. The main leads are the same in the Tamil version but the cast is slightly different. In the Tamil version, Radhika Sarathkumar and Shanmugarajan play major roles.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on the first Tuesday, January 16, it collected ₹1.3 crore net, as per early estimates. The total domestic collection stands at ₹12.68 crore net after a five-day run in theatres.At the worldwide box office, the movie has managed to rake in ₹16 crore where ₹2.5 crore are retained from overseas market while ₹13.5 crore gross can be attributed to India Box Office collection.

In terms of occupancy on Tuesday, overall Hindi occupancy stood at 10.25% on Tuesday while overall Tamil occupancy stood at 26.04%.

'Sriram Raghavan renowned for his thrillers, directed Ek Hasina Thi (2004), Johnny Gaddaar (2007), Agent Vinod (2012) and Badlapur (2015). Andhadhun' was Sriram Raghavan’s last theatrical release that featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The movie grossed a massive collection in India and was also a big hit in the overseas market.

Netflix

According to Bollywood Hungama's July 2023 report, the streaming rights of Merry Christmas for both Hindi and Tamil were sold to Netflix for ₹60 crore much before its release. The satellite rights of the movie were also expected to gross more than ₹60 crore, the publication reported.

