Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 5: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's movie struggles, earns ₹1.3 crore
Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 5: The total domestic collection of Merry Christmas stands at ₹12.68 crore net after five days in theaters.
Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 5: Merry Christmas marks Sriram Raghavan's Tamil debut as the film was made simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil. Raghavan's directorial movie collected ₹2.55 crore net on its release day. It minted ₹2.3 crore from the Bollywood version and ₹22 lakh from the Tamil version.