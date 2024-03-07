Merry Christmas OTT release: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer set to release on Netflix on March 8
Merry Christmas OTT release: The romantic thriller movie starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi is set to release on Netflix on March 8. The movie was released in theatres on Thursday. The announcement about Merry Christmas' OTT release was made by Netflix on social media on Thursday.