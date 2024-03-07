Merry Christmas OTT release: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's romantic starrer, Merry Christmas is set to release on Netflix on March 8. The movie was released in theatres in January

Merry Christmas OTT release: The romantic thriller movie starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi is set to release on Netflix on March 8. The movie was released in theatres on Thursday. The announcement about Merry Christmas' OTT release was made by Netflix on social media on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Merry Christmas OTT: When and where to watch the movie Announcing the OTT release of Merry Christmas, Netflix India wrote on the social media platform Instagram, “This year, Christmas has come early, and it's time to unwrap the best gift ever!! Merry Christmas is coming tomorrow, only on Netflix!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie will be available for watching on OTT from March 8.

About Merry Christmas The thriller movie, Merry Christmas, beautifully carries on with its vast range of elements including romance, crime, and suspense in a multilingual format. Raghavan's movie injects a distinctive suspense touch into the neo-noir narrative with finesse. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie is set against the backdrop of 1980s Bombay. The movie's plot revolves around Albert (Vijay), who returns to the city and suddenly crosses paths with lonely mother Maria (Katrina) and her child on Christmas Eve. As the night unfolds the two characters build a connection with each other. However, the movie takes a sharp turn after the shocking discovery of a dead body in Maria's body in Maria's apartment.

The movie's storyline is supported by a strong cast, which includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version of the movie features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams portraying the same compelling roles.

The movie earned critical approval in multiple movie reviews. Mint Lounge's Uday Bhatia, in his Merry Christmas review, has called some of the touches of the movie as pure joy. He applauded multiple features of the movie, which include its split-screen opening: two mixer grinders, one filled with spices, the other with pills (the capper: a wedding ring added to the ground masala). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With all these scenes, the movie tried to hit the dark comic romantic notes it’s reaching for. However, the movie was found to be “it’s out of time, marginally off-key," according to Mint Lounge review.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!