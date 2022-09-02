Meta acts on 27 million posts in Jul

Meta acts on 27 million posts in Jul1 min read . 01:19 AM IST
- The report shows Meta took action against around 25 million posts on Facebook and around 2 million on Instagram
NEW DELHI :Meta cracked down on more than 27 million posts across Facebook and Instagram in July alleging violations of community guidelines, according to its latest monthly transparency report for India.
NEW DELHI :Meta cracked down on more than 27 million posts across Facebook and Instagram in July alleging violations of community guidelines, according to its latest monthly transparency report for India.
The 31 August report shows Meta took action against around 25 million posts on Facebook and around 2 million on Instagram.
The 31 August report shows Meta took action against around 25 million posts on Facebook and around 2 million on Instagram.
According to Meta, its actions include removing content or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning.
All significant social media intermediaries are required to publish transparency reports every month under Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
Of the 25 million Facebook posts, 17.3 million were spam, 2.7 million involved adult nudity and sex, 2.3 million had violent and graphic content, and over one million were linked to dangerous organizations and individuals such as those linked with terrorist activities.
On Instagram, out of the 2 million posts, close to 1 million posts were on suicide and self-harm, while 370,000 promoted adult nudity and sexual activity. Meta said it received 626 complaints about problematic posts on Facebook and 1,033 complaints on Instagram from Indian users, and that it responded to all the complaints.