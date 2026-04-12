Meta has finally made Instagram reels shoppable, a move creators have awaited since YouTube announced its affiliate program two years ago. Creators will soon be able to add product links directly to reels and posts, earning commissions on purchases, the company said on Thursday.
Mint Explainer | Meta makes Instagram reels shoppable. What it means for creators and brands
SummaryMeta's update aims to turn creator content into a new sales channel for businesses. It also brings an opportunity for them to monetize their posts through commissions from these sales.
Meta has finally made Instagram reels shoppable, a move creators have awaited since YouTube announced its affiliate program two years ago. Creators will soon be able to add product links directly to reels and posts, earning commissions on purchases, the company said on Thursday.
About the Author
Pratishtha Bagai is a correspondent at Mint, specializing in the creator economy, education, Gen Z culture, and human resources since joining the publication in May 2024. With a keen eye for detail, she delivers breaking news and sharp trend analyses that illuminate India’s booming digital creator scene, from innovative monetization models and influencer strategies to post-pandemic shifts in recruitment at elite educational institutions like IITs and IIMs.<br><br>Her expertise stands out in unpacking the creator economy’s rapid evolution—covering AI-driven disruptions and viral trend cycles—and Gen Z’s transformative influence on social media behaviours, offering fresh perspectives on how these forces redefine careers, content creation, and workplace dynamics for the next generation.<br><br>A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism (2023-2024), she holds a diploma in business and financial journalism via the Bloomberg programme, equipping her to seamlessly connect technological disruptions with tangible economic outcomes and policy implications.<br><br>Driven by a commitment to clear, impactful storytelling, Pratishtha empowers readers with actionable insights into pivotal industry moments. Based in Delhi, when she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her binge-watching movies or getting lost in a board game spree.
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