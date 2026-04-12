Mint Explainer | Meta makes Instagram reels shoppable. What it means for creators and brands

Pratishtha Bagai
4 min read12 Apr 2026, 02:00 PM IST
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Creators will soon be able to add product links directly to reels and posts on Instagram. (Image: Pexel)
Summary
Meta's update aims to turn creator content into a new sales channel for businesses. It also brings an opportunity for them to monetize their posts through commissions from these sales.

Meta has finally made Instagram reels shoppable, a move creators have awaited since YouTube announced its affiliate program two years ago. Creators will soon be able to add product links directly to reels and posts, earning commissions on purchases, the company said on Thursday.

This announcement came two weeks after its rival, YouTube, lowered the eligibility criteria to earn through tagging product links to as low as 500 subscribers from 1,000 subscribers previously, pulling in creators with fewer followers to the platform.

This ends the old "link in bio" routine, where viewers, discovering a product they like, had to leave the Instagram reel, head to the creator's profile, and hunt for a bio link to shop. Mint explains what the change means for creators and brands

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What exactly has Meta announced?

Meta's update aims to turn creator content into a new sales channel for businesses. It also offers creators an opportunity to monetise their posts through commissions from these sales.

“Meta is now making it easier for creators to link products more broadly on Instagram…Businesses in 22 countries, including India, will soon be able to provide their product catalogues to creators, helping more people find their products in creators’ Reels,” Meta said in a statement.

Meta will allow creators to use digital avatars and voiceover to create videos, to ride the wave of the faceless video boom sparked by AI reels. Also, with generative AI, content makers can make user-generated content (UGC)-style clips with AI voices and translations, scaling content across languages. Beta tests show AI video tools lift click-through rates by 10% and conversions by 8%, helping creators pump out more content faster.

Further queries shared with Meta pertaining to this announcement remain unanswered till press time.

Also Read | Instagram, YouTube now help brands find influencers for free

Why is this significant?

Instagram is where creators live and brands hunt talent. Brand collaborations make up most creator income through paid posts and campaigns. Data from influencer marketing Saas platfroms Qoruz shows that nano creators with 1,000-10,000 followers charge 1,000-5,000 per brand collaboration, micro creators with 10,000-100,000 get 5,000-50,000, macro creators with 100,000-500,000 pull 25,000-300,000 per brand post, mega creators with 500,000-1 million demand 3-8 lakh and A-listers with over 1 million, including celebs, charge 5-25 lakhs per brand collaboration.

Until now, Instagram monetisation has been very limited. For creators, it was only their portfolios for brands to discover them. Affiliate commissions through external platforms were clunky. This changes that. Creators earn passive income from sales tags, stacking on top of brand collaboration fees. For India's 5 million+ creators, it's a game-changer. Shoppable tags could add lakhs in commissions yearly, especially for fashion and beauty niches, which thrive on product recommendations.

“Micro and mid-tier creators with highly engaged audiences stand to benefit most with Meta’s affiliate program, as their conversion rates often outperform mega influencers,” said Shudeep Majumdar, cofounder and chief executive officer of influencer marketing platform Zefmo.

This makes performance the currency. “This means that brands will increasingly allocate budget based on attributable sales, not just reach or engagement. This rewards authentic, niche creators who actually convert,” Majumdar said.

What are the alternatives?

YouTube moved first, launching product tags in 2024. Creators tag items in videos and shorts, earning commissions on sales. It partnered with Nykaa, Flipkart, Purple, and Myntra for shopping affiliates. During annual flagship sales of e-commerce partners like Flipkart’s Big Billion Days or Nykaa's Pink Sale, when viewers seek recommendations amid deals, creators maximise incomes through product links.

YouTube redrawing the bar to 500 subscribers for creators to monetise through affiliate links will be a major pull for new creators. YouTube has become a more lucrative platform than Instagram, where creators struggle to get deals from brands in a crowded space unless they work with marketing agencies that charge commissions to secure them.

For Instagram creators looking to earn commissions through affiliate links, external platforms like Wishlink were the old workaround. It lets creators grab affiliate links from brands, track clicks, and earn cuts.

Also Read | Through reels and shorts—how micro-influencers are shaping state elections

Why is Instagram taking over agency roles?

Instagram has been introducing features that have been the business models of marketing agencies for years. First, it launched the creator marketplace, with over 1.5 million profiles for brands to find matches via audience filters directly on the platform.

The intent was to give brands direct access so they could skip marketing agencies and Saas platforms that provided that data and insights for picking influencers for campaigns. Partnership ads further turn those collaborations into performance campaigns, cutting costs 19% per acquisition.

Now, shoppable tags are eating affiliate agency's lunch. Firms like Wishlink handled link generation, tracking, and payouts. Instagram will now do it in-app, with commissions flowing directly. Brands save fees and creators get instant analytics and payouts.

Risks ahead: viewer fatigue

It’s a clash of the titans now, as both Instagram and YouTube will let creators earn directly from their content. In the rush to grab the cash, creators may turn into full-on salespersons, tagging and recommending products left, right and centre.

But too many sales posts can tire viewers. Reels risks feeling like a mall feed. Success hinges on authenticity and how well can creators blend recommendations with content that adds value, otherwise the audience will swipe away. Creators will have to keep a constant track of their analytics now and be wary of viewer fatigue.

About the Author

Pratishtha Bagai

Pratishtha Bagai is a correspondent at Mint, specializing in the creator economy, education, Gen Z culture, and human resources since joining the publication in May 2024. With a keen eye for detail, she delivers breaking news and sharp trend analyses that illuminate India’s booming digital creator scene, from innovative monetization models and influencer strategies to post-pandemic shifts in recruitment at elite educational institutions like IITs and IIMs.<br><br>Her expertise stands out in unpacking the creator economy’s rapid evolution—covering AI-driven disruptions and viral trend cycles—and Gen Z’s transformative influence on social media behaviours, offering fresh perspectives on how these forces redefine careers, content creation, and workplace dynamics for the next generation.<br><br>A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism (2023-2024), she holds a diploma in business and financial journalism via the Bloomberg programme, equipping her to seamlessly connect technological disruptions with tangible economic outcomes and policy implications.<br><br>Driven by a commitment to clear, impactful storytelling, Pratishtha empowers readers with actionable insights into pivotal industry moments. Based in Delhi, when she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her binge-watching movies or getting lost in a board game spree.

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