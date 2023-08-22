Meta Platforms launches Threads’ web version, users can log-in from computers

The Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms on Tuesday said it was launching the web version of Threads. The move is seen as a bid to gain an edge over rival X (formerly known as Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meta said that users of Threads will be able to access the text-first social media platform by logging-in to its website from their computers.

In a post on Threads, Meta Platforms' chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said that the web version would reach users over the next few days.

Meta said that it will add more features to the web version of Threads in the coming weeks.

The social media company said that the web experience will allow posting, viewing the feed and interacting with others’ posts.

Threads crossed 100 million sign-ups for the app within 5 days of its launch on 5 July. Later, it saw a fall in its numbers of users.