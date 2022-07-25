Meta to let Facebook creators earn money for videos with music
- Revenue-sharing feature is social-media platform’s latest move to combat rival TikTok
Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook will let content creators make money from videos with licensed music starting Monday, as the company ramps up its efforts to combat rival TikTok, the popular video-sharing app.
Creators on Facebook will receive 20% of the revenue share through in-stream ads on videos that are longer than 60 seconds and use a song from the platform’s licensed music catalog, according to a company blog post. Meta and songs rights holders will each get a separate share.
The music revenue sharing feature will roll out Monday to creators already approved for the platform’s monetization tools. Facebook’s short-video product Reels won’t be eligible for monetization at this time, the company said.
“With video making up half of the time spent on Facebook, music revenue sharing helps creators access more popular music, deepening relationships with their fans—and the music industry," the company said in the blog post.
The new monetization feature comes as Meta puts other projects and products on the back burner to pour resources into the metaverse and content creators, particularly those producing short-form videos that have propelled TikTok’s boom among younger age demographics.
TikTok, owned by ByteDance Ltd., was the most downloaded app of 2021 and has overtaken Meta’s Instagram in popularity among young users.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text