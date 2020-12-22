MGM Holdings, studio behind ‘James Bond,’ explores a sale

MGM Holdings, studio behind ‘James Bond,’ explores a sale4 min read . 10:07 AM IST
- Movie studio has tapped bankers to find a buyer, as media companies look to stock up on content
MGM Holdings Inc., the movie studio behind the “James Bond" franchise, is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter, betting that its library of content will prove attractive to companies pursuing growth in streaming video.
Closely held MGM has tapped investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC and begun a formal sale process, the people said. The company has a market value of around $5.5 billion, based on privately traded shares and including debt, some of the people said.
