NEW DELHI: Despite being acquired by Amazon Studios, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) Studios will not take its upcoming spy thriller No Time To Die directly to the former’s streaming platform but release it in theatres this October. The distribution arrangements for the latest James Bond offering have already been agreed upon, meaning No Time To Die should arrive in cinemas later this year as planned, barring any further pandemic issues, said a report by American infotainment website Screen rant.

To be sure, as theatres in the US open up, Hollywood is getting ready for an eventful summer of 2021 that could possibly also benefit the Indian box office, whenever cinemas here are permitted to reopen. During the pandemic, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 with box office collections of Rs12.43 crore and Rs15.54 crore, respectively. American monster film Godzilla vs Kong had also set the cash registers ringing.

Hollywood seems committed to stage a comeback to movie theatres with major markets such as the US, tUK and UAE now having opened up. Film studio Marvel recently announced dates for its next 10 movies, while its superhero flick Black Widow is scheduled for 9 July, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will open on 3 September.

Late last month, the box office in the US saw its best weekend since the pandemic started as it crossed the $50 million mark for the first time in over a year with Mortal Kombat and Japanese film Demon Slayer The Movie - Mugen Train. A trade expert who did not wish to be named said the absence of Bollywood fare soon after theatres reopen may allow better showcasing for big Hollywood titles in India that anyway have wide appeal thanks to dubbed versions.

