MIB announces sops for foreign film shoots, co-productions in India

Under the Incentive Scheme for Audio Visual Co-production, for all qualifying projects, the Indian co-producer can claim a payable cash reimbursement of up to 30% on qualifying expenditure in India subject to a maximum of Rs. 2 crore. However, reimbursement shall be divided among the producers as per their respective share of financial contribution towards the project. The project must have been granted ‘co-production’ status by the I&B ministry and the participating country(ies), under one of India’s official bi-lateral co-production treaties on Audio-Visual Co-production, the statement said.