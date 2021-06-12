MIB declines request to exclude traditional media from IT Rules

With regard to concerns around increasing compliance pressures, the MIB statement said the Rules have been framed under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and publishers can decide whether a complaint falls under the Code of Ethics they are governed by. “It is neither stipulated nor intended for the government to either interfere or obstruct the formation of the self-regulatory body including its composition," the statement said, adding that apprehension of excessive governmental control through these mechanisms is misplaced.