MIB sets 15 days deadline for digital news, OTT platforms to furnish details

NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting has set out details that are to be provided by digital news sites and OTT (over-the-top) video streaming platforms to comply with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 , which it had brought out in February this year.

Content publishers are to furnish information within the next 15 days, it said in a statement dated 26 May.

According to the latest notification, digital publishers that also publish or telecast news on traditional media such as newspapers or television have to provide details on language in which content is published, website, mobile apps, social media accounts, RNI (Registrar of Newspapers for India) registration number, or TV channels permitted by the ministry, contact person, grievance redressal officer in India, the self-regulatory body of which the publisher is a member and particulars of news editor.

Digital publishers other than these must notify language in which content is published, website, mobile apps, social media accounts, month and year of incorporation and commencement of operations, company identification number, board of directors, contact person, grievance redressal officer in India, the self-regulatory body of which the publisher is a member and particulars of news editor.

OTT platforms too must provide the same details as digital publishers besides the country of registration, in respect of foreign entities. Changes in any particulars must be communicated within 30 days of them taking place.

In a letter to the ministry, the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has asked for exemption from the new IT rules for television news media and its extended presence on digital news platforms as they are already governed by other laws. NBA is the lobby group representing several national and regional news and current affairs channels in India.

“While NBA appreciates the need for regulations, the traditional news media need not be subjected to and/ or covered under the scope of the IT Rules 2021, since it is already sufficiently regulated by various statutes, laws, guidelines and codes, regulations, and judgments set," NBA said in a letter to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar.

The government of India tightened its control over digital and OTT (over-the-top) platforms this February, introducing a three-tier mechanism of regulation. While the first two tiers bring in place a system of self-regulation by the platform itself and by the self-regulating bodies of content publishers, the third calls for an oversight mechanism by the central government.

The second tier will comprise the self-regulatory body of the news publisher or streaming platforms headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge or an eminent person.

In the third or top tier, the government will establish an inter-departmental committee for hearing grievances. Platforms are also required to classify their content according to different age groups: “U" or universal rating, and others for 7+, 13+, 16+ and then 18+ age group.

