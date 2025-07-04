Govt plans to liberalize TV rating norms, but proposals raise credibility issues
So far, TV rating operations in the country were led by BARC, which many saw as a monopoly. On Thursday, the ministry of information and broadcasting said that any company registered in India under the Companies Act, 2013 could seek registration for providing television rating services.
The ministry of information and broadcasting's proposal to amend guidelines for television rating agencies in India could democratize the system, bringing in big tech and other private players, but could also undermine accountability and credibility of data due to potential conflict of interest, industry experts said.