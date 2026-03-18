Feed-first growth, weak monetization: Inside India’s micro-drama market

Around 89% of India’s micro-drama audience has discovered the format through social media, with nearly half spending three to five hours a week watching such content, according to a report by Meta, launched in collaboration with media consulting Ormax on Wednesday.

While micro-dramas are scaling rapidly on feed-driven discovery, weak social sharing, low trust in platforms and reluctance to pay are emerging as key barriers to monetization.

Feed discovery Viewing is split into short, repeatable sessions, with a median session length of around 30 minutes. Combined with weekly time spent, this translates into seven to eight sessions per week—pointing to frequent but light engagement rather than deep immersion.

The report noted that while micro-dramas have scaled quickly through feed-led discovery, their largely private consumption and low social currency are limiting organic growth.

Low trust in platforms and payment mechanisms is further constraining monetization potential.

The findings are based on online in-depth interviews across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh and other states, followed by computer-assisted personal interviews.

Night has emerged as the peak consumption window across weekdays and weekends, suggesting that micro-dramas are embedded in end-of-day, private viewing habits.

About 50% of viewers watch micro-dramas during commutes, compared with 37% for long-form content.

A key differentiator is solitary consumption: nearly 90% of viewers watch micro-dramas alone, compared with 43% for long-form OTT content.

Micro-drama viewing splits into two distinct engagement modes.

About 43% of users watch with full attention (“lean in”), while a larger 57% consume content in a more relaxed, multitasking-friendly manner (“lean back”).

Perception gap Audience perception of micro-dramas remains mixed, with 47% viewing them as similar to short-form social media content, according to the report. This reflects the format’s early stage of evolution, even as a majority still recognise it as distinct from conventional reels due to its narrative-led structure.

A key appeal lies in compressed storytelling, which shifts control to the viewer—offering quick payoffs and easy exit.

“The mobile-first storytelling format that has taken off in India coupled with algorithm-driven feeds have made for this personalised TV experience for viewers,” Arun Srinivas, managing director and country head, Meta India, told Mint.

Despite audience fragmentation, Srinivas said apps that offer relevant content will find scale, with platforms able to tailor programming across languages and genres.

Genre pull According to the report, the top three micro-drama genres—romance, family drama and comedy—mirror the most popular fiction genres on Hindi general entertainment channels.

Viewers tend to gravitate towards emotionally familiar themes that deliver quick payoffs, while high-concept genres struggle in short, fragmented formats.

Also Read | West Asia war clouds Indian films' overseas show

Among the most recalled titles are The Lady Boss Returns (Kuku TV), Biwi Boss Dil Tak (Story TV) and Kiss My Luck (Kuku TV). Domestic content remains the primary driver, with two-thirds of viewers consuming only Indian shows.

Monetization gap Only 28% of micro-drama viewers have ever paid for content, and just 17% currently hold an active subscription—highlighting significant acquisition and retention challenges, the report said.

While paid usage is higher in metros and mini-metros, adoption is not sharply urban-skewed, with meaningful participation across smaller towns and rural areas. About 53% of users report anxiety around auto-renewals, while 32% prefer paying per episode. The median preferred price point is ₹75 per month, it added.

Also Read | OTT platforms tap branded content to bridge monetization gap

“Subscription models don’t fit short content, and traditional advertising formats can interrupt the flow. The opportunity lies in creating native brand integrations that blend seamlessly into the story,” Azim Lalani, co-founder and chief business officer, Bullet, had said in an earlier interview.

The report noted that a high proportion of non-paying users signals strong headroom for conversion, but also reflects cautious consumer behaviour.