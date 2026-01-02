Now streaming: micro-drama, but consolidation may play the villain

“The major platforms are today functioning not just as platforms but also as studios, and as a consequence of that, you are automatically seeing them define what the content and its colour literally and figuratively needs to be,” she said. “In such a scenario, creators are pretty much working within lines that are predefined. In a way, that's great because that's predictive television, but the fact is that there is a lot more democratic freedom to create content, whether on social media or via micro-dramas today than for the producer of a formal show.”