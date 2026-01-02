Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
Now streaming: micro-drama, but consolidation may play the villain
SummaryMicro-dramas became immensely popular in 2025 and are expected to emerge even stronger in 2026 as streaming service providers become more selective amid budget constraints. But growing consolidation in the industry may stifle independent and small creators.
