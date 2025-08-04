Votes, reels and real talk: How micro-influencers are shaping state elections
Regional micro-influencers have gained significance in Indian state elections, engaging local communities through dialects and storytelling. Their content often reflects local issues rather than pushing party lines, creating a more authentic connection with followers.
The national election last year saw political parties and leaders tap popular podcasters and influencers to get their message across to voters, especially young Indians. Now, in the runup to the Bihar election, a host of regional language and micro influencers are playing a hyper-local role in the voting process.