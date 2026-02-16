Micro-drama apps seek aggregation to enhance user reach in India's entertainment market
Summary
Micro-drama apps in India are turning to aggregation to widen reach and improve discovery, mirroring OTT bundling strategies. Tata Play Binge’s new ‘Shots’ category underscores the push for curated, mobile-first storytelling in a fragmented, multilingual market.
Just as long-format streaming platforms leaned on telco bundles and aggregator apps to widen access in India’s crowded, price-sensitive entertainment market, micro-drama platforms are now exploring aggregation to expand reach and improve discovery.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story