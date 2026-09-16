Microdrama effect: streaming services are shortening shows and films to keep viewers hooked

Lata Jha
4 min read16 Sep 2026, 12:29 PM IST
logo
OTT services have begun to test 15–25-minute episode formats with quicker production timelines and lower financial risk.
Summary
Video-streaming platforms are adapting to changing viewer habits, shifting from traditional long formats to 15–25-minute microdramas. This trend is driven by reduced attention spans and the need for quick consumption, leading to more diverse content options.

Video-streaming platforms that have churned out shows with episodes of about an hour each are increasingly relooking at content duration, thanks to the surging popularity of microdramas and the reducing attention span of audiences.

Studio executives and content makers said streaming services have begun to test shorter episode formats with quicker production timelines and lower financial risk. For original films, the change is less visible but digital-first movies could fall in the 90-to-100-minute range.

“The rise of microdramas is encouraging OTT platforms to experiment with content duration, though it is still early days in India. Traditional shows run for 40-50 minutes but platforms have started to test 15-25-minute episode formats along with microdramas that offer 1-3 minute, mobile-first episodes built around multiple hooks and cliffhangers,” said Rajesh Sethi, partner and leader – media, entertainment and sports at PwC India.

Also Read | From binge to buzz: why OTT is spacing out episodes again

Sethi said this shift is driven by changing viewing habits among younger audiences who consume content during commutes and quick breaks. He added that there could be more digital-first films in the 90-to-100-minute range.

Vishwanath Shetty, senior vice-president and content business head at Pocket Aces, said episode lengths have followed platform conventions for a long time. Today, they’re increasingly following the pace of the story and the way audiences consume it.

“We’re seeing more experimentation with episodes in the 15-25-minute range, particularly in genres like romance, comedy and slice-of-life. It’s not because audiences have lost patience for longer stories. It’s because creators are questioning whether every story needs 40 or 50 minutes to deliver the same emotional payoff,” Shetty explained.

Even with films, a similar philosophy is taking hold. Sharlton Menezes, vice-president, IP and key partnerships at Pratilipi & Double Tap Films, said platforms are experimenting with “micro-movies” and highly condensed films that aim to deliver a complete cinematic arc in a fraction of the usual runtime to cater to shrinking attention spans.

Attention span

However, the biggest driver of the shift is attention-span economics, not audience taste. A shorter title can be finished in one sitting or on a commute, which means a platform can offer more titles more often.

“From a cinema economics standpoint, that’s just a better numbers game—more shows, more completions, more time slots to sell against,” said Bhavesh Joshi, founder at MovieMe.

Also Read | Big screen back to boom days, but OTT deals can still be tricky

However, Joshi was quick to point out that blockbusters are doing the exact opposite. Dhurandhar ran for 214 minutes; its sequel is even longer, and Toxic and Ramayana are sprawling, multi-part theatrical events. So, content is not shrinking.

Attention-span economics is winning at the volume end of the market, where the job is to keep people scrolling and returning. With the media market changing, each format is fighting to earn its place and set the new world order, Joshi said.

“There is also a clear economic advantage. Shorter episodes and seasons can generally be produced more quickly and cost-effectively, allowing content providers to experiment with more concepts and maintain a larger and more diverse content pipeline,” said Aakash Dasgupta, head of IT and director at ReelDrama.

India’s dedicated microdrama market is already estimated at over $300 million and many believe the industry is pursuing this from two directions at once: originals built for the format and existing long-form content reformatted into shorter, faster-paced episodes.

Rakesh CK, head of Sun NXT, said the company has deliberately built for both: original microdramas conceived specifically for this format alongside its own catalogue of movies and TV serials re-edited into short-form, plus international microdramas dubbed into South Indian languages.

“This isn’t purely about episode length—it’s two distinct viewer behaviours converging. First, a genuine resurgence of ‘TV++’ content, appointment viewing built to be second-screen friendly, something people can have on while scrolling. Second, microdrama meets an entirely separate need: viewers on the move, or with fragmented pockets of time, wanting a complete story arc in minutes,” he added.

The trade-off

That said, challenges remain. According to Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, platforms are picking runtimes to fit stories, not the other way around, and it has pushed completion rates up. But the trade-off is showing.

Many 30-minute thrillers feel rushed—the story wraps up right when it should be deepening, with character arcs traded for plot speed. The writing often feels like an extended YouTube sketch, built to deliver a twist every six to seven minutes to keep viewers from scrolling away, leaving little room for slow-burn moments.

It has also created a new kind of fatigue. Instead of one major show a week, audiences now face 15 bite-sized seasons at once, Agrawal said.

“The media market is currently in a period of format experimentation. Consumers now have entertainment options ranging from a one-minute microdrama to a three-hour theatrical film and increasingly expect content to fit the amount of time they are willing to give it,” said Hemant Kaul, partner and leader, research and insights, BDO India.

Also Read | When OTT stars leave, can franchises survive without familiar faces?

The larger change is one of viewing occasions, he said. Watching a film is increasingly an intentional or planned activity, while shorter formats occupy smaller windows available through the day, during commutes, breaks or casual mobile consumption, Kaul added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.