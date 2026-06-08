Who’s watching India’s microdramas? The answer goes beyond Gen Z

Lata Jha
4 min read8 Jun 2026, 12:09 PM IST
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The strongest concentration is actually among younger users in the 18–34 age bracket, consisting of both men and women.
Summary
Microdramas are finding traction among India’s 18-34 age group, drawing mobile-first viewers with fast-paced, emotionally charged stories.

While the microdrama category is still at a nascent stage in India, clear audience patterns have begun to emerge.

Content executives and platform owners say the viewer base spans students, working professionals, young adults and homemakers across tier-one, tier-two and tier-three markets. The strongest concentration, however, is among younger users in the 18–34 age group, comprising both men and women.

What also stands out is the nature of the storytelling. Microdramas lean heavily into emotionally charged, often slightly taboo themes. Hidden identities, affairs, betrayal, secret wealth and power struggles feature prominently because they create strong hooks and drive binge consumption.

A microdrama is a short-form, mobile-first series designed for vertical smartphone viewing, with episodes typically lasting one to three minutes. A season can comprise anywhere between 50 and 100 episodes.

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“The core group is young audiences between the ages of 20-34 in tier-one and tier-two cities, who are consuming microdramas heavily during commute time, lunch breaks and late-night scroll sessions,” said Nishant Kumar, chief marketing officer, Story TV that sees clear spikes at 1pm, early evening and dinner time after 9 pm - meaning people are consuming this during their breaks.

At the same time, the platform also sees an interesting use case of users between the age of 34-40 watching family dramas, rags to riches stories, and so on.

“The fundamental difference from television and OTT is the absence of passive viewing. Television is family viewing, OTT is individual but lean-back. Micro drama is personal and active - users are choosing to open the app across multiple sessions in a day,” Kumar explained.

Mahima Singh, a final-year mass communication student, said she usually turns to microdramas after dinner.

“It’s a quick entertainment fix, plus most come for free at this point,” she added.

Aarushi Jain, a Mumbai-based media professional said she enjoys the simplistic plotlines of micro-dramas that are a change from long-winding OTT shows and films that require too much time and effort and are often an expensive affair.

While she spends around 15-20 minutes in multiple sessions during the day, a lot of it happens during commute. Themes like betrayal and revenge keep her engaged and she enjoys shows like Kismat Ka Khel on Kuku TV.

However, many users point out micro dramas cannot replace film or OTT viewing given their distinct format and storytelling pace and are simply an addition to the consumer experience for now.

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Drama hooks

Because the format is cheaper, faster and deeply personal, creators are far more willing to experiment with emotionally intense and shock-driven narratives, according to Hemant Kaul, partner and leader, research and insights at professional services organization BDO India.

This includes hidden identities, affairs, revenge arcs and taboo conflicts in ways traditional studios typically cannot.

Today, the dominant genres remain romance, family drama, social-status conflicts, revenge arcs and aspirational fantasy—broadly mirroring the early evolution of microdrama ecosystems in China and the US, Kaul added.

Industry executives say microdramas resonate with audiences seeking emotional, relatable and high-drama storytelling without committing to a 30–40 minute episode.

Anshita Kulshrestha, founder, TukTuki Entertainments said unlike traditional OTT, microdramas thrive on narrative immediacy, emotionally charged hooks, fast character arcs and high-retention storytelling designed for today’s attention economy.

“We see strong adoption among semi-urban youth, tier-two and tier-three mobile-first users, young working professionals, and casual short-video users who are moving from reels into story-led formats. In terms of audience share, the broad order would be: homemakers and female-led family entertainment audiences first, followed by tier-two and tier-three youth, 30 plus male or female from tier-two and three and then urban(metro) short-video users experimenting with the format,” said Shubh Bansal, founder- ReelSaga, a micro-drama platform.

Cost advantage

The economics of microdramas differ sharply from traditional OTT originals.

Manohar Singh Charan, co-founder and chief financial officer, ShareChat, Moj & Quick TV said production costs for microdramas are around 20,000-25,000 per minute, translating to 12-15 lakh for an hour-long series compared with several crores for conventional OTT content.

This represents a 70-90% cost reduction compared to mainstream television or web series production.

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“Broadly, users aged between 35–65 plus continue to form a substantial audience segment, contributing nearly 18.76% of female users, while male users contribute 19.78%. These cohorts are highly engaged with fast-paced, emotionally charged storytelling, and seek snackable entertainment during short breaks in their native languages, without the time commitment of long-form OTT,” Charan said.

He added that users are increasingly seeking quick emotional payoffs, relatable narratives and high-drama storytelling delivered through short episodic formats packed with hooks and cliffhangers.

Monetisation puzzle

Yet the biggest challenge for the category is not engagement—it is monetization.

Anuj Gosalia, founder and CEO of Terribly Tiny Tales, said the opportunity lies in finding the right mix of revenue models, whether through advertising, brand partnerships, freemium access, micropayments or subscriptions.

The platforms that succeed, he said, will be those that build enough habit and loyalty for users to see value in paying.

“A lot of independent apps are caught in a cycle where the cost of acquiring a user via social media ads is higher than the lifetime value of that user. If you spend heavily on performance marketing using sensational thumbnails, you get the click, but you don't build long-term brand loyalty. We believe if you focus on delivering hight quality content which engage people , they will pay for it considering the infrastructure exists,” said Sharlton M, vice president - IP and key partnerships at digital storytelling platform Pratilipi.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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