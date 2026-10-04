Microdramas, K-dramas, anime grow as local OTT originals see rationalization

Microdramas, Korean dramas and anime have emerged as the fastest-growing content formats since 2025, outpacing homegrown content across languages as younger viewers embrace international storytelling and diverse genres.
Audience sizes for microdramas, K-dramas and anime grew 50%, 48% and 32%, respectively, according to a recent report by media consulting firm Ormax Media. The findings are based on a survey of 15,000 respondents conducted in June and July 2026. India's OTT audience universe is estimated at 664.9 million.