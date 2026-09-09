Reality shows are shrinking to 90 seconds. Can microdramas make them work?

What was once the mainstay of broadcast television is increasingly being leveraged by streaming platforms and, more recently, microdrama apps looking to tap the potential of non-fiction content. The short, vertical format designed for mobile is now being used to experiment with reality shows, where platforms see potential for episodic storytelling.
Services such as Story TV, Kuku TV and BULLET are experimenting with formats built around personalities, conversations and real-life situations. This comes as major broadcasters such as Sony Pictures Networks India and JioStar launch big-ticket properties such as Kaun Banega Crorepati and Bigg Boss ahead of the festive season.