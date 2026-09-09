Reality shows are shrinking to 90 seconds. Can microdramas make them work?

Lata Jha
4 min read9 Sep 2026, 11:11 AM IST
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Services such as Story TV, Kuku TV and BULLET are experimenting with non-fiction shows.
Summary
Microdrama apps are experimenting with reality formats built around personalities, relationships and real-life situations. But can unscripted content deliver the hooks and pacing that 90-second episodes demand?

What was once the mainstay of broadcast television is increasingly being leveraged by streaming platforms and, more recently, microdrama apps looking to tap the potential of non-fiction content. The short, vertical format designed for mobile is now being used to experiment with reality shows, where platforms see potential for episodic storytelling.

Services such as Story TV, Kuku TV and BULLET are experimenting with formats built around personalities, conversations and real-life situations. This comes as major broadcasters such as Sony Pictures Networks India and JioStar launch big-ticket properties such as Kaun Banega Crorepati and Bigg Boss ahead of the festive season.

Real-life hooks

“Non-fiction has a natural advantage in the microdrama format because the uncertainty is real. In scripted storytelling, the cliffhanger has to be created; in non-fiction, a reaction, revelation, conflict or unexpected outcome can itself drive the next episode. That creates strong potential for episodic engagement,” said Azim Lalani, co-founder and chief business officer, BULLET Microdrama, which has launched a parenting talk show titled Mom Talks hosted by actor Parineeti Chopra.

The platform’s approach is to treat non-fiction as a format in its own right rather than as a shorter version of television or OTT reality, Lalani said. The opportunity is to build properties around personalities, conversations, real-life situations and recurring moments of discovery, where the format itself gives audiences a reason to return.

Microdrama offers an opportunity to approach reality storytelling from a different lens, according to GSN Aditya, chief operating officer, Eloelo Group. Story TV is Eloelo Group’s microdrama platform.

Also Read | Big boys foray into the microdrama space while early entrants exit

“Rather than adapting an existing TV or OTT reality show into 60–90 second episodes, the format needs to be designed for short-form from the start, with a strong hook, tighter storytelling and multiple parallel stories around a few people at a time,” Aditya said.

In India, reality formats have existed for decades, but the growth of the creator economy is opening up new ways to tell these stories, making them more personal, accessible and mobile-friendly, he added.

Authenticity test

Industry experts agree that non-fiction microdramas can leverage the inherent tension of real-life stories, such as true crime, relationships and social experiments, to deliver the instant, high-stakes hooks the format demands.

Samar Khan, chief executive officer, Epic Studios (OTT & Television), said the bigger opportunity lies in bridging short-form creator content with structured streaming and transforming everyday human drama into monetizable, serialized IPs that deeply resonate with tier-two and tier-three audiences.

However, the challenge is balancing authenticity with the microdrama format's rigid beat engine. Forcing artificial cliffhangers every 60 seconds risks making unscripted content feel fake, which can quickly erode audience trust and drive high drop-off rates across a series, Khan pointed out.

“The possibility is in reaching audiences during the ‘fragmented, idle moments’ of their day whether waiting for a cab or taking a short tea break, engaging viewers who may not actively seek out long-form OTT reality shows but will consume digestible, high-engagement content on mobile,” said Anshita Kulshrestha, founder, TukTuki Entertainments.

The challenge, however, is that non-fiction is harder to compress without losing the emotional arc that makes reality content compelling. Unlike scripted micro-dramas, producers cannot always control pacing or manufacture a cliffhanger at the exact end of every 90-second episode, making editorial precision critical.

There is also greater production complexity, as non-fiction formats often require more shoot days, real locations and unscripted coverage to capture genuine moments, compared with scripted micro-dramas that follow tightly written plans and iterative, AI-assisted workflows, Kulshrestha added.

Also Read | India’s small creators are winning audiences, but losing payment certainty

Cheaper experiments

The obvious difference between reality shows across platforms is cost. Shubh Bansal, founder of ReelSaga, a micro-drama platform, said micro-reality should be mobile-native, fast and much more personal.

Instead of elaborate sets and celebrity-heavy formats, platforms can build around relatable people, relationships, competitions or social experiments, with one strong hook in every episode. Marketing can also be more efficient because clips, contestants and story moments can themselves travel through Reels and Shorts.

Manohar Singh Charan, co-founder and chief financial officer, Mohalla Tech, which owns ShareChat, said the learning curve for testing new formats with microdramas is far less steep, and the category is still in its early, formative stages.

That gives platforms the flexibility to experiment quickly and iterate based on what resonates with audiences, rather than committing to large, high-stakes productions upfront.

“But the more important difference isn’t just that it’s cheaper. It’s what cheaper lets you do. Because an unscripted microdrama is so much faster and easier to produce than a traditional reality show, we can experiment with many formats quickly rather than betting everything on one expensive show. We can put out a range of unscripted ideas, watch how audiences actually respond, and let real viewing behaviour tell us which formats have legs,” said Sabarish Venkat, chief executive officer, Kadhaishorts, a microdrama platform focused on Tamil storytelling.

“Traditional reality TV can’t afford to fail, so it rarely takes risks, whereas microdrama can afford to test, learn, and iterate. That’s how you discover the unscripted formats and IP that genuinely work, instead of guessing,” he added.

Also Read | From binge to buzz: why OTT is spacing out episodes again

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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