Kantara to Pushpa: Why only big southern spectacles click up north
Despite the success of southern films in Hindi markets, many mid-budget productions avoid extensive marketing in North India due to high costs and limited appeal. Instead, they focus on OTT releases, limiting their theatrical presence in multiplex chains.
Several dubbed south Indian films have struck a popular chord with Hindi-speaking audiences and found box-office success in the past. Yet, makers of recent mid-budget Tamil, Telugu, or Malayalam movies such as The Girlfriend and Kaantha have refrained from aggressive distribution and marketing push in north India.