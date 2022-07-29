Mid-scale films await a hit in theatres

“A lot of actors and filmmakers have realised box office is critical for the film to generate enough chatter in the first place. You can always recover investment through an OTT release but audience validation beyond social media, which is a small world anyway, is important," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said. Theatrical releases are important to actors as even if the film doesn’t fare well at the box office, they win audience love and appreciation while response to web releases is not as easy to gauge.