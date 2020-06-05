Migrant exodus a double whammy as film business loses workers, audience

As many as 20-25 million migrants have reached their villages via trains, buses and on foot over the past two months, Mint reported. Migrants represented 48% of residents in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru in 2011, according to the national census. Most came from the Hindi-speaking states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.