Migrants exodus: Film industry loses workers and audience

When released in 2018, Rajinikanth’s blockbuster science fiction film 2.0 had earned Rs. 6.5 crore out of its total Rs. 80 crore first day domestic collections from Mumbai alone. Last Diwali, even though film business is relatively dull in the weeks leading up to the festival, shows of Vijay’s sports drama Bigil were sold out across Mumbai, helping its final glorious run. Though their numbers are steadily declining, Mumbai is still home to around 70 single screen theatres where migrants and small-time workers can watch films for less than Rs. 50. Further, the metropolis has been the backdrop of several Tamil language films over the years, right from Rajinikanth's Baasha, Kamal Haasan's Nayakan, Ajith's Mankatha, Vijay's Thuppakki, down to Mani Ratnam’s Bombay and O Kadhal Kanmani, enhancing appeal for the Tamil population.