Mike Nussbaum, Men in Black and Fatal Attraction fame, dies at 99

Hollywood veteran actor Mike Nussbaum—known for his hit movies Men in Black, Fatal Attraction and Field of Dreams among others—has passed away from natural causes. He was 99 years old and just one week shy of his 100th birthday. He died on Saturday morning in his Chicago home with his daughter, Karen, by his side. Karen confirmed the news of his death to Chicago Tribune, attributing it to old age. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She also said that the veteran actor had been receiving care in a hospice over the past year. According to TMZ, his daughter Karen said, “It was his time."

Also Read | Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe acquires minority stake in Manchester United {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mike Nussbaum: Life and achievements Nussbaum was born on 29 December 1923, in Illinois. He grew up in Albany Park, Chicago. He was married to Annette Brenner and after she died in 2003, he married Julie Brudlos in 2004. He served the Allied Expeditionary Forces during World War II. He had three children with his first wife, Jack, Karen, and Susan.

Also Read | Why the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are worrisome Nussbaum's acting career started in community theatre in the 1950s. In the 1960s, he was active in a developing professional theatrical community in Chicago. He was one of the oldest living actors in the show business. His filmography spanned more than 40 movies and TV shows.

His notable works include Field of Dreams (1989), Fatal Attraction (1987), Men in Black (1997), Frasier (1993-2004), and L.A. Law (1986-1994). Nussbaum also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the League of Chicago Theaters and the New York Drama Desk Award for his role in Glengarry Glen Ross. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As a director, his work has included Where Have You Gone, Jimmy Stewart (2002) by Art Shay.

Also Read | Christmas Cold Moon 2023: When and where to see the last full of the year Tributes pour in for Mike Nussbaum After the death of the Men in Blac star, fans started flooding social media with tribute messages.

One X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote, “I just read that the great Mike Nussbaum, a pillar of the Chicago acting community, has passed away at the age of 99. You may recognize him from film or TV, but he was a man of the stage first and foremost. May his memory be a blessing." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another wrote, "Chicago theater legend and film/TV character actor Mike Nussbaum has died just six days short of his 100th birthday. Credits include a number of David Mamet plays, "Fatal Attraction," "Field of Dreams," "House of Games," "Men in Black," "The X-Files." Rest well good sir."

“I had the privilege of sharing the stage with the Great Mike Nussbaum. Oh, man, how great he was.A pure lion of the theater and of life. Rest in Power, Sir," wrote another user.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!