I&B ministry asks BARC to share raw-level data with broadcasters1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 07:26 PM IST
In January 2022, the I&B ministry had asked BARC to release viewership ratings of news channels with immediate effect. The agency was to release data for the genre for the past three months, in a monthly format
The ministry of information and broadcasting has asked television monitoring agency BARC or Broadcast Audience Research Council to share raw-level data with broadcasters.
