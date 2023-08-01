comScore
TV channel rating: Govt issues notice to Chrome Data Analytics for non-compliance

 1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 11:29 AM IST Lata Jha

The government has also sent a message to errant news channels who have been pushing their numbers via unauthorised means, people aware of the development said

Chrome Data Analytics and Media allegedly released and commercially used rating data for TV channels without being registered as a rating agency (File Photo: Mint)Premium
Chrome Data Analytics and Media allegedly released and commercially used rating data for TV channels without being registered as a rating agency (File Photo: Mint)

The ministry of information and broadcasting has sent a show cause notice to Chrome Data Analytics and Media, a technology-driven market research firm, for releasing ratings for TV channels without being registered as a television ratings agency.

The government has also sent a message to errant news channels who have been pushing their numbers via unauthorised means, people aware of the development said.

“A complaint has been received in this ministry stating that Chrome Data Analytics and Media (CDAM) is releasing rating data and widely advertising it for commercial use without being registered as a Television Rating agency. The matter has been looked into and it is to inform that this ministry has issued ‘c," the notice said.

The guidelines prescribe detailed methodology for sample selection, data analysis, disclosure norms, grievance redressal, reporting requirements and so on. However, Chrome Data Analytics and Media allegedly released and commercially used rating data for TV channels without being registered as a rating agency which, prima-facie, is in violation of the said guidelines, the notice added.

“ln view of the above, CDAM is directed to withhold any commercial utilization of the rating data in respect of the TV channels. The agency, if desirous, may submit an application fulfilling all the pre-requisites of the above-said guidelines for getting registered as a rating agency along with a detailed report on the methodology being followed by the agency for sample selection, analysis and data reporting for the viewership of TV channels. If CDAM does not agree with the above-said directions, it may represent to the ministry within 15 days giving a detailed explanation as to how the provisions of the TRP Policy guidelines are not being violated by the company," the notice said.

