TV channel rating: Govt issues notice to Chrome Data Analytics for non-compliance

TV channel rating: Govt issues notice to Chrome Data Analytics for non-compliance1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 11:29 AM IST
The government has also sent a message to errant news channels who have been pushing their numbers via unauthorised means, people aware of the development said
The ministry of information and broadcasting has sent a show cause notice to Chrome Data Analytics and Media, a technology-driven market research firm, for releasing ratings for TV channels without being registered as a television ratings agency.
