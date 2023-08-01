TV channel rating: Govt issues notice to Chrome Data Analytics for non-compliance

“ln view of the above, CDAM is directed to withhold any commercial utilization of the rating data in respect of the TV channels. The agency, if desirous, may submit an application fulfilling all the pre-requisites of the above-said guidelines for getting registered as a rating agency along with a detailed report on the methodology being followed by the agency for sample selection, analysis and data reporting for the viewership of TV channels. If CDAM does not agree with the above-said directions, it may represent to the ministry within 15 days giving a detailed explanation as to how the provisions of the TRP Policy guidelines are not being violated by the company," the notice said.