I&B ministry warns newspapers against printing betting and gambling ads

I&B ministry warns newspapers against printing betting and gambling ads1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Last June, the ministry had issued an advisory asking newspapers, private TV channels and digital news publishers to refrain from publishing advertisements of online betting platforms
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Thursday issued another stern advisory to media entities, media platforms and online advertisement intermediaries to refrain from carrying advertisements and promotional content of betting platforms.
