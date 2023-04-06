I&B ministry warns newspapers against printing betting and gambling ads

The ministry said in a statement naming platforms such as Fairplay, PariMatch, Betway, Wolf 777, and 1xBet. that such websites are promoting betting and gambling under the garb of news. The advisories issued by the ministry stated that since betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country, advertisements of these betting platforms, as well as their surrogates, are also illegal. The advisories relied upon the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Cable TV Network Regulation Act 1995 and the IT Rules, 2021, the ministry said. Companies then withdrew mainstream advertising.

