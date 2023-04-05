I&B ministry signs pact with Amazon India for collaboration in media and entertainment1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Content from National Film Development Corporation and Doordarshan will be screened Amazon’s two streaming platforms.
The ministry of information and broadcasting has signed an agreement with Amazon India for collaboration in the media and entertainment space, with focus on skill building and showcasing made-in-India content to global audiences.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×