I&B ministry signs pact with Amazon India for collaboration in media and entertainment

Amazon will allow Indian talent to list its profiles on IMDb, the online database of information related to films, television, podcasts and gaming that the company operates. Content from NFDC (National Film Development Corporation) and Doordarshan will be screened on the two streaming platforms as well. There will now also be a dedicated storefront for books and journals from MIB’s Publications Division on the Amazon site. Alexa, the virtual assistant technology owned by Amazon, will be able to disseminate state broadcaster Prasar Bharti news bulletins. Prasar Bharti music will also be available on Alexa and Amazon Music.

