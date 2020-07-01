Home >Industry >Media >Mint bags best ‘Newspaper Front Page Design’ award at WAN-IFRA’s 19th Asian Media Awards
1 min read.Updated: 01 Jul 2020, 07:40 AM ISTLivemint
Mint won the prize for the front page of the special edition dated 24 May 2019 following the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results
Your favourite business daily has bagged the best ‘Newspaper Front Page Design’ award at WAN-IFRA’s 19th Asian Media Awards. Mint won the prize for the front page of the special edition dated 24 May 2019 following the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results.
Hundreds of newspapers and magazines from the Asia Pacific, South Asia and West Asia took part in the competition, which aims to promote the highest standards of publishing in the fields of newspaper and magazine design, infographics, editorial content, marketing, community service and photojournalism. In the case of Mint’s front page, the central visual with its fine drawing and deep saffron was striking. The overall look was elegant because of the soft shade. Importantly, the design was simple and easily navigable.