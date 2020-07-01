Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Industry >Media >Mint bags best ‘Newspaper Front Page Design’ award at WAN-IFRA’s 19th Asian Media Awards
Mint won the prize for the front page of the special edition dated 24 May 2019

Mint bags best ‘Newspaper Front Page Design’ award at WAN-IFRA’s 19th Asian Media Awards

1 min read . 07:40 AM IST Livemint

  • Mint won the prize for the front page of the special edition dated 24 May 2019 following the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results

Your favourite business daily has bagged the best ‘Newspaper Front Page Design’ award at WAN-IFRA’s 19th Asian Media Awards. Mint won the prize for the front page of the special edition dated 24 May 2019 following the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results.

Your favourite business daily has bagged the best ‘Newspaper Front Page Design’ award at WAN-IFRA’s 19th Asian Media Awards. Mint won the prize for the front page of the special edition dated 24 May 2019 following the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results.

View Full Image
Mint won the prize for the front page of the special edition dated 24 May 2019
View Full Image
Mint won the prize for the front page of the special edition dated 24 May 2019
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Hundreds of newspapers and magazines from the Asia Pacific, South Asia and West Asia took part in the competition, which aims to promote the highest standards of publishing in the fields of newspaper and magazine design, infographics, editorial content, marketing, community service and photojournalism. In the case of Mint’s front page, the central visual with its fine drawing and deep saffron was striking. The overall look was elegant because of the soft shade. Importantly, the design was simple and easily navigable.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated