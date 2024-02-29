Industry
Mint Explainer: All you need to know about the $8.5-bn Disney-Reliance merger
Gaurav Laghate 6 min read 29 Feb 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Summary
- As of now, Reliance will effectively control the joint venture. It will own a direct stake of 16.34% in the company, while subsidiary Viacom18 will own 46.82%, and Disney 36.84%.
MUMBAI: After months of speculation, Disney and Reliance announced on Wednesday night that they had decided to merge their entertainment assets in India and create a $8.5 billion (more than ₹70,000 crore) media behemoth with more than 100 linear TV channels, two large streaming services – Disney+Hotstar and JioCinema – and a massive content library.
