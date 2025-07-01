Mint Explainer: Can you trademark a military operation? The law behind ‘Operation Sindoor’ dispute
A recent PIL challenging trademark bids for 'Operation Sindoor' raises questions on the legality of owning names linked to national events or military actions. Mint explains.
From 'Pulwama' to 'Covid-19', and now 'Operation Sindoor', India’s trademark registry has repeatedly seen a rush of applications to commercialise national events, military operations or public crises—particularly by content producers and entertainment companies.