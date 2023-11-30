Mint launches ‘Rollin’ with the Boss’: Watch Oyo CEO Ritesh Agarwal’s candid chat

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's leading media and entertainment conglomerate HT Media Group on Thursday said its financial publication Mint has launched a new show ‘Rollin’ with the Boss’.

The first episode of the show ‘Rollin’ with the Boss’ will feature Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of OYO.

In the episode, Ritesh with his boyish charm has spoken about his journey from a small town in Odisha, his family and his motivations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ‘Rollin’ with the Boss’ show will be premiered on the Mint Youtube channel and Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

In the new show, Abhishek Singh, deputy editor at Mint will pick up a young CEO in a swanky, luxury car from their office, or the airport and then he will drop the business leader at their destination, utilizing the drive time for a candid chat.

“The show features intimate conversations around perseverance, resilience and ambition with India’s young business icons," HT Media Group said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“‘Rollin’ with the Boss’ explores the person behind the corporate veil, so that we may learn from their experiences and perspectives," said the statement.

“The show seeks to understand what really makes them tick - their highs, lows, moments of gratitude and moments of regret. We also ask them for their position on some current topics of debate - such as 70 hr work week for young India, or the current business environment," it added.

Mint, an award-winning business and financial publication has launched a slate of new shows in the intersection of business and life, with a view to capture the imagination of young audiences. The first two titles—'The Alt View’ and ‘Rollin’ with the Boss’—are live, and many more at the edit table. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its website livemint.com is among the top three fastest-growing news sites in the world.

