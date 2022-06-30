Mint stories win Polestar awards

Mint stories win Polestar awards2 min read . 01:47 AM IST
- Priyanka Pulla won the Best Business Feature Award, while Shrabonti Bagchi received the Jury’s Special Mention Award
NEW DELHI :Two Mint stories were recognized by the jury of the 23rd Polestar Awards, presented by the Polestar Foundation at a ceremony in Chennai on Monday evening.
Mint contributor Priyanka Pulla’s investigative and explanatory article on Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin won the Best Business Feature Award. Pulla’s article, titled How Covaxin became a victim of vaccine triumphalism, was selected from a pool of 193 entries in its category. The award included a trophy, citation and ₹2 lakh in prize money. (Read the article here: https://bit.ly/3bCzawd)
“Priyanka has brought forward a story with tenacity and conscientiousness on the various facets of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and its implications for the public. She has delved deep into the inception of Covaxin, its rise, the perspectives from the scientific community and critics alike in an impartial and nuanced manner. Her story also poses several queries aimed at the policymakers and scientists on the ramifications of the execution of the vaccine trials and its potential consequences," read the jury’s citation.
Mint Lounge writer and National Features Editor Shrabonti Bagchi won the award for her article on the mental health of startup founders. The piece, titled Founder depression is real, and can be brutal, received the Jury’s Special Mention Award. This award also included a trophy, citation and ₹1 lakh in prize money. (Read the feature here: https://bit.ly/3bqIjIg)
“Shrabonti puts forth a riveting story on the darkness that looms around startup founders in India with candour. She has covered a variety of topics that plagues the entrepreneurial community and the mental health concerns that surround the founders in their journey of becoming a successful startup. In her story, she tries to uncover and understand the reasons why several startup founders contemplate suicide, experience extreme stress levels, including performance anxiety and interpersonal conflicts at workplace.
Furthermore, the article unravels the perspectives of founders on their mental health concerns from both successful and early stage startups. The story wins the ‘Jury Special Mention’ award as India has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world and the story unravels a topic that is extremely crucial to the founders of startups, its employees and readers," read the jury’s citation.
The six-member jury consisted of Abhay Gupte (chief executive officer and managing director, Manipal Technologies Ltd), Aruna Rao (ex-chief technology officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank), Dr Ashok Korwar (consultant and CEO coach), David Appasamy (director of brand and strategy, Social Beat), Mukesh Sharma (co-founder and MD, Menterra), Sriram Sivaram (president, Madras Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd) and Vijayalakshmi Rao (business advisor and mentor).
The Polestar Foundation is a non-for-profit organization based in Chennai affiliated to Intellect Design Arena Ltd, an IT software products firm.