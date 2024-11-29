Hello User
MINT Tops the Charts: Redefining Reach and Engagement in Business News

Livemint

  • Mint is India’s #2 business daily, reaching 42 million unique visitors and driving 161 million page views monthly. With 648,000 premium readers and 72% reader exclusivity, Mint is trusted by business leaders, founders, and policymakers.

According to Comscore’s October 2024 data, Mint has surged to the #2 spot, emerging as the go-to platform for India’s top decision-makers, investors, and entrepreneurs.

Mint isn’t just climbing the ranks—it’s revolutionizing business journalism. According to Comscore’s October 2024 data, Mint has surged to the #2 spot, emerging as the go-to platform for India’s top decision-makers, investors, and entrepreneurs. With unparalleled reach, engagement, and innovation, Mint is setting new standards in the business news landscape.

Dominating the NumbersIn October 2024, Mint recorded a remarkable 42.3 million unique visitors, outperforming The Economic Times across all platforms. It also achieved a stellar 39.4 million unique visitors on mobile, reflecting its connection with India’s mobile-first, digital-savvy audience.

Engagement That MattersMint readers spent an impressive 103 million minutes on the platform in October, generating 161 million page views. These metrics underscore Mint’s ability to captivate a premium audience with deep, engaging, and impactful content.

The Trusted Choice for Business LeadersThis performance cements Mint’s position as the preferred partner for India’s business community. As the Union Budget 2025 approaches, brands seeking to influence a high-impact, premium audience will find Mint the ideal platform to amplify their message and maximize visibility during this pivotal season.

Mint remains committed to delivering authoritative reporting and sharp analysis, empowering readers to navigate India’s dynamic economy. With its relentless pursuit of excellence, Mint continues to set the agenda for business journalism in India.

Source: Comscore MMX Multi-Platform, October 2024, Business/Finance News Publishers, India

