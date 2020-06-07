Miraj Cinemas looks for buyer

But people in the know say the chain has already sold off a couple of properties in the interiors and small towns, where even paying for land rent was not feasible and plans to exit completely over the next couple of years. The Ficci-EY media and entertainment industry report 2020 estimates a 125 screen count for Miraj with 25 screens added in 2019, making it the fifth largest player in India’s multiplex market after PVR Cinemas (812), INOX Leisure Ltd (612), Carnival Cinemas (450) and Cinepolis India (381). The chain is mostly present in states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.